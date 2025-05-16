'AITA for telling my friend she can't use my bathroom until she starts doing it normal?'

"AITA for telling my best friend she's not allowed to use my bathroom unless she poops like a normal person?"

Andreea567 writes:

Okay, so this sounds wild, but just hear me out. A while ago, I had a yeast infection from taking too many antibiotics. Super common, super annoying, but nothing serious. Got it treated, all good.

Now, my best friend is dating this guy who gave her an STD. Also treatable, not the end of the world. But instead of admitting he cheated, he told her she probably got it from a toilet seat. Which, like... come on.

That's not how STDs work. But she believed him. And now she's scared of toilet seats, especially mine, because she knows I once had that yeast infection and apparently that means I'm some biohazard zone now?