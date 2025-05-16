'AITA for telling my friend she can't use my bathroom until she starts doing it normal?'

Andreea567 writes:
Okay, so this sounds wild, but just hear me out. A while ago, I had a yeast infection from taking too many antibiotics. Super common, super annoying, but nothing serious. Got it treated, all good.
Now, my best friend is dating this guy who gave her an STD. Also treatable, not the end of the world. But instead of admitting he cheated, he told her she probably got it from a toilet seat. Which, like... come on.
That's not how STDs work. But she believed him. And now she's scared of toilet seats, especially mine, because she knows I once had that yeast infection and apparently that means I'm some biohazard zone now?
Anyway, a few days ago I found out she BROKE my toilet seat. And not just any cheap seat, I'm talking soft-close, high-quality, expensive kind of toilet seat. I was like, how? She admitted that she squats on top of the toilet seat with her feet up there, like she's camping in the woods or something, because she's scared of catching "germs" from sitting down.
She was constipated, sat too long, her legs went numb, she lost her balance, panicked, grabbed the seat, and broke the whole thing. And she hit her wrist or something in the process. But when she told me, I swear, my first reaction was "OMG MY TOILET SEAT."
Like yeah, she hurt her hand, but all I could think about was my poor destroyed toilet seat. So yeah, I got mad. I told her she has to pay for the new one and that from now on, she's not allowed to use my bathroom unless she sits like a normal person. She called me dramatic and a germ gatekeeper, but like, it's my toilet. I don't want it turned into a jungle gym.
Then she got all upset, saying I'm policing her sh*^&ing position and acting like I'm some medical expert just because I had a yeast infection one time and now I think I'm a doctor. So now she's mad, I'm mad, and honestly, the toilet seat died for nothing. AITA?
TeaInternational9753 says:
No way this is real. She really thinks she got an STD from a toilet seat, what?
OP responded:
She's not the smartest person, but she's my childhood friend and a good-hearted person. Her boyfriend cheated on her, and I can't get out of my head the fact that you can't catch an STD from a toilet seat. Since she didn't tell anyone else about the STD he gave her out of shame, she told me because of the situation that happened.
Cowabungamon says:
NTA. She knows he lied. But she doesn't wanna break up with him so she chose to believe him. Drag her dumb a^# to a doctor and have them explain how STDs are transmitted. Hint : it's in the "S."
OP responded:
STD is from toilet seat transmitted disease, but with a silent toilet.