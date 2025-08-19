'My best friend just told me my fiancé cheated…wedding is in two weeks. What do I even do?'

So last night my best friend of 10 years drops this huge bomb on me. She says she saw my fiancé kiss another woman during his bachelor trip a few months ago.
She says she didn’t tell me sooner because she didn’t want to ruin things but now she “can’t keep it in anymore.”
The thing is…my fiancé has been nothing but sweet lately. No weird behavior, no distance, nothing. My best friend has never lied to me before, but she also never really liked him when we first started dating. The wedding is literally in two weeks. Invitations sent. Guests booked flights. My parents have already spent so much money.
If she’s telling the truth, I can’t marry him. If she’s wrong, I’ll have blown everything up over nothing.
Do I confront him now? Try to find proof first? Pretend I don’t know until I’m sure? I feel sick even thinking about it.
What should I do?
P.S:- this is throwaway account because my fiancé knows about my main account.
khendr352 wrote:
Talk to not confront your fiance. Get the story. Do not tell him the source of the information. Listen to what he has to say. Then try to make a rational decision. You must talk about this with him immediately or there will be no basis of trust in the relationship.
Aglyayepanchin wrote:
Love this advice. Talk to not confront should be the slogan for all healthy relationships.
leighleigh1988 wrote:
If I saw my best friend's fiancé kissing another woman I would take a pic and tell her instantly. It’s weird she waiting this long and didn’t take any pics for proof.
Plastic-Monitor4846 wrote:
She was the other girl.
Comfortable_Studio37 wrote:
Where did your fiancé go for his bachelor trip? Why would your best friend also have been there? Was she intoxicated? How certain is she that she saw what she's claiming? You need to get every possible detail from her before you decide your next move.
OP responded:
He went to Las Vegas with a group of his friends from college. My best friend wasn’t actually “there” for the bachelor trip, but she happened to be in Vegas the same weekend for a work conference. She says she ran into him at one of the hotel bars and saw him kiss a woman who wasn’t me.
She wasn’t drunk at the time (she says she had one drink earlier in the night) and insists she is 100 percent sure it was him. I asked her if it could have been a friendly peck or someone who looked like him, but she says no. It was definitely him and it was not a quick or platonic kiss. I am going to try to meet with her again and get every possible detail before I decide my next step.
iamatcha wrote:
Ask her the place she saw them. Then ask a friend that was with him if they can recommend the hotel they stayed at to check if it was the place they were at?
GhostFaceRiddler wrote:
Las Vegas has around 500,000 people in it at any given time. Not saying its impossible but its a mighty coincidence that your friend saw your fiance across a bar apparently kissing another random person. Especially for someone on a work trip to be hanging out at the same bars as someone on their bachelor party.
I mean first you're making an assumption that he really did do it so put your odds on that and then multiply them by the odds that she would also randomly happen to be there to see it. If you've never been to Vegas, there are like 10 bars at every casino plus the places that are actually just bars/clubs.
I have read through so many of your comments and took a lot of the advice to heart. I went back to my friend and pressed for every single detail where it happened, what time, who was there, what they were wearing, everything. At first she got defensive, then she started contradicting parts of her earlier story.
Eventually, it all came out: she has had feelings for my fiancé for a long time and did not want us to get married. She admitted she was jealous and thought she was “protecting” me from a mistake, but in reality, she was trying to sabotage our relationship. There was no mystery woman. There was no kiss. She made it all up.
I honestly feel sick and heartbroken, not over my fiancé, but over losing someone I considered my best friend. We have known each other for years, and I never imagined she would do something like this.
I told my fiancé everything.
He was hurt, but also supportive, and said he is willing to cut her out completely for my peace of mind. As for the wedding, it is still on, but I am processing the fact that one of my longest friendships ended in such a toxic way. Thank you to everyone who encouraged me to dig for the truth before making any decisions. Without that advice, I might have made the worst mistake of my life.
Conscious-Arm-7889 wrote:
All I can say is that this was the least worst outcome for you. Good luck with your wedding, and I hope you have a long and happy life together.
FrustratedButtWise wrote:
Best outcome! New life with husband and throwing out the trash on the way in! She has two weeks to recover before the wedding, she’ll feel much better in one!
EmzyM wrote:
So true...in a way it's a blessing...if she'd held out on her actions, until the actual day you could have had a very traumatic wedding...or later when she is in all your wedding pictures? And you can't bear to look at them. You're starting a while new life with a wonderful man, where you'll meet all kinds of new & exciting friends. Have an awesome wedding!!