Woman’s rash choice to follow high school crush to college leaves her alone and $30K in debt. AITA? + 3 YEAR UPDATE

"My best friend [22F] is giving up a full-ride scholarship to be with her boyfriend of >3 months."

My best friend has a full-ride scholarship (tuition, rent, books) from our university. She is a very book smart girl and has been on the Dean's List almost every semester. This is our third year of college.

The issue is that she is a gullible person. Even though she is book smart, she will get caught up in things like multi-level marketing schemes. She will date older men who take advantage of her. Many things like that.

While she was home over the summer, she and her old high school crush [20M] started hanging out. At the end of the summer, he "officially asked her to be his girlfriend." I like the guy and think he is better for her than her past flings, but they are getting very serious very fast.