'My best friend and husband stopped talking to each other. AITA for assuming they cheated?' UPDATED

"AITAH? My best friend and husband suddenly stopped talking to each other."

Something weird is happening between my husband and my best friend Dana, and I don't know if my head is just making up stories or their actions are really suspicious. My husband Phil and I are married for 4 years and are both in our early 30s. We are very happy together. He loves me a lot and but sometimes I have caught him lying to protect my feelings, which I do not really like.

Dana is my best friend since college, and we were roommates. Just to give some background about Dana, she was in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend for 3 years, but they broke up last year. He was also very insecure about Dana and was very controlling about who Dana hangs out with. Dana's boyfriend was really jealous of Phil for some reason, and they would avoid hanging out with us.