'My best friend might be in love with my husband. Where do I go from here?' UPDATED 8X

If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it just may be a duck.

This unfortunately applies to a lot of situations in life.

"My (26f) best friend (23f) might be in love with my husband (26m). Where do I go from here?"

My husband and I have been together since we were young teenagers. We got married last year and have a six month old daughter together. She is the light of both our lives as we both came from broken homes and want a better life than we lived growing up. My best friend came a few years later. We used to live in the same neighborhood and casually began to hang out.