'My best friend roasted a guy so bad he left the party we were at.' UPDATED

My [then 27M] and my best friend [then 26M] were at a party a while ago. It was mostly people we knew. Some close friends, others acquaintances. One guy showed up that my buddy and I cant stand. Let's call him Daniel.
My best friend and I are usually polite to Daniel and tolerate him as he's pretty much embedded in our social circle. However, he has always rubbed us the wrong way, to say the least. Over the years, he has proven himself serial monogamous type guy at best. Predator at worst.
Daniel has this habit of dating girls in our social circle (and any new female who gets brought around), screwing them for a week or two and then ghosting them. When the women get upset, TA tells anyone who will listen that the girl is crazy and/or a stalker. You get the picture. There were even rumors of him briefly dating a minor, although no one could prove it.
The thing that pissed my best friend off the most is that Daniel targeted his older sister one night when she was fall down drunk. Luckily, we were there and wouldn't let him take her home even though he swore up and down he would make sure she got home safe. Hell no. No way we were going to let this scum bag take her anywhere that night.
Back to the night in question. Daniel showed up in blue jeans, a bright red karate gi top, a black belt, and a headband with a kana symbol on it. He was the kind of guy who would experiment with all kinds of eccentric outfits. However, this time it didn't take long for people to start making fun of him. My friend and I just drank beer and enjoyed all the quips thrown at Daniel for his outfit.
For the most part, he just sort of laughed it off, but we could tell it was bothering him. It was obvious he thought he expected to get a ton of compliments, but what he got was jeers and hilarious jokes about his appearance. Later that night, a bunch of us were sitting around a large table, including Daniel.
Someone asked if Daniel came here directly from the YMCA karate class. We all laughed. That was when my best friend chimed in and said:
"Guys...Come on....Give Daniel a break...."
I saw the relief in Daniel's face at having someone stick up for him. Then my friend continued:
"I mean....Hasn't he had a hard enough time? Dont you remember when he was trying to ride his bike home and Cobra Kai knocked him down that hill??"
I'm here to tell you...the laughter was DEAFENING! I actually fell out of my chair thinking I was gonna piss myself. My best friend's timing was PERFECT, and he said it loud enough for half the party to hear it. Daniel had had enough. He took his headband off and just left. We were all still laughing long after the door closed behind him. This happened quite a long time ago, but we still laugh about it.
Update: It should be mentioned that the night Daniel tried to take my best friend's drunk sister home, there was a much stronger reaction than I lead on. My best friend got in Daniel's face aggressively and there was almost a fight. My best friend and I tolerated him up till that point. After this happened though, he was pariah to us.
Also, the last time I saw Daniel before I moved a few states away, he crashed a house party my best friend and I were hosting (we lived together at the time). It didnt take long for Daniel to piss me off and I kicked him out. He started talking shit to a friend of mine outside and Daniel ended up getting his a** kicked.
Our social circle got smaller and smaller until I moved. I am a lot pickier about the social gathering I go to now.
Edit 2: It was pointed out to me that calling Daniel a serial monogamous person was inaccurate. I agree it was a poor choice of words. F-boy is way more accurate. Predator works too.
OriginalCoconut8811 wrote:
I saw a guy in Target a few years ago on a random Sunday morning dressed completely like a pirate. He even had pirate hair, pirate facial hair and a pirate hat, earring, all of it. Just walking around Target holding hands with a completely normal looking young woman while looking like a pirate. He was quite tall and handsome. My daughter and I still talk about that.
OP responded:
Pirates can be fun. I really liked this restaurant in Maryland that was pirate-themed. The staff sang shanties and stuff. It was a riot! I also had a lot of Renn Faire friends that loved to dress as pirates and stuff 😀
Danielthegrouch wrote:
Anybody with the name Daniel in the last 40 years has already been called 'daniel-san' over 1000 times by Gen x'rs. He should've seen this coming.
OP responded:
Daniel is a fake name...I picked it for obvious reasons.
Dulcette wrote:
I'm just here to say that words mean things and what you described is not a serial monogamist. A serial monogamist is someone who gets into exclusive relationships with little time in between. They're faithful.
What you described is an F boy at best and a predator at worst though I'm definitely leaning towards predator with how he targets and shames women. Perhaps you need to shrink your social circle if majority are cool with having a predator around.
OP responded:
That's fair.
steamy-slug wrote:
I once wrote a very real story that everyone thought was fake, but sometimes people's lives are just that crazy. But I wrote it on a throwaway so I didnt blame anyone for thinking it was fake. Your account being as old as it is tells me this is not a fake story. Also how under a rock are you if you've never heard the term serial monogamous?
OP responded:
I've got a ton more stories I doubt anyone would believe here. If people can't believe a one-liner from a friend was real...I doubt they would believe anything else from me.
Pantokraterix wrote:
In the early 90s, I went out on a date with a guy who showed up dressed, literally, like a pirate. I’m a very accepting person so we went, but I talked to him about it several months later, and I guess that when he was getting dressed, he just kept putting on things that he liked.
So, jeans, a tank top, a billowy white shirt open to the navel over the tank top, and one large hoop earring. He said after he looked in the mirror, he realized what he had done, but he figured, “let’s see what happens.” 😁
I dress weird myself and I had known him for a few years so there was no judgment on my part. We dated for a few months, we were friends for years afterwards.