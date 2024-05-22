'My best friend sleeps with married women and he crossed the line last week.' UPDATED 2X

I was wrong. A few weeks later Tom calls me and tells me that his wife had been acting strange since the engagement party and he went through her phone and found text messages with another guy. The texts included nudes exchanged on both sides and it was very clear that they had met up for s#x. Tom had confronted his wife the night before and of course it was my friend who she’d slept with.

Tom was devastated, crying on the phone. He wasn’t even angry he just wanted to know why she did it and was asking me to talk to my friend to get some more details. I called my friend right after I got off the phone with Tom and exploded on him, basically ending our 20 year friendship.