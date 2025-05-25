Woman exposes cheater only to discover her best friend was his mistress. AITA? + UPDATE

I replied that I wasn't and an hour later I got another message asking if I could call her and her number. I was super nervous because I had no idea what I was going to be walking into but I figured if it got too bad I could hang up and block her number.

I called her and it was a very awkward greeting and then she asked me to tell her everything that happened. I obliged and told her exactly what happened. I could tell she was crying on the other end which broke my heart and I started apologizing but she told me not to.