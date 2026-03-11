'My best friend of thirteen years is getting married and didn’t invite me. AITA?' UPDATED

It was at a little family get-together thing we did for my sister's birthday, we told them that was great and asked if we were invited, the initial answer was yes, from Dylan, whereas Kayla said maybe but Dylan reiterated his yes, of course.

Well, today we found out, through a Facebook post, that they’re getting married next month and we are suddenly not invited. We’ve messaged him about it (respectfully, of course,) but he’s at work and hasn’t responded.

I don’t want to immediately pin it on his fiancée but I know there tends to be a lot of comments of those types on these kinds of posts. So, AITA for my reaction over not being invited to this wedding or am I valid in being upset?

Edit to clarify: I am a lesbian, I’ve been with my girlfriend for five years. My sister has been with her own boyfriend for two years.

Edit 2: Dylan gets really put out if WE don’t invite him to plans of our own which is kinda making me think this is definitely shady asl.