'My best friend of thirteen years is getting married and didn’t invite me. AITA?' UPDATED

So, me (F20), my sister (F19) and Dylan (M20) have been best friends for thirteen years, I’d say we’ve been through just about everything together, school, family drama, breakups, the lot.
Dylan’s been dating Kayla (F21) for about two years now, we’ve all met and we’ve all gotten along great, there’s never been any bad blood or drama between us. They also have a baby and Kayla’s currently pregnant again.
At some point, Kayla and Dylan had a major falling out, actually devastating to their relationship, Kayla cried on the phone to us over it for about two days or so and was planning on moving back home to her own family, Dylan was not home any of these times because he was staying with a friend and getting drunk.
On the third day, Dylan asked us to come out with him and we agreed, we met him at a pub (Which we waited outside for him to finally stumble out of, piss drunk, for about an hour.)
We all hung out at a local park just across the street and tried comforting him through what he’d said was the worst night of his life, we offered some advice and encouraged him to go home, stop drinking like this and go work it out with Kayla because whatever they’re arguing over isn’t worth all of this.
It’s certainly not worth splitting their babies parents up over and it’s just not right that his girl is at home alone, with their baby, bawling her heart out and he’s out here getting drunk and leaving her to it all. He cried for a bit, we hugged it out and he finally agreed to go home and work things out with her.
This is just one example of the MULTIPLE times they’ve come to us and we’ve had to sort their problems out, pick them back up and get them back on their feet. Moving on, Dylan and Kayla announced sometime last month they were getting married.
It was at a little family get-together thing we did for my sister's birthday, we told them that was great and asked if we were invited, the initial answer was yes, from Dylan, whereas Kayla said maybe but Dylan reiterated his yes, of course.
Well, today we found out, through a Facebook post, that they’re getting married next month and we are suddenly not invited. We’ve messaged him about it (respectfully, of course,) but he’s at work and hasn’t responded.
I don’t want to immediately pin it on his fiancée but I know there tends to be a lot of comments of those types on these kinds of posts. So, AITA for my reaction over not being invited to this wedding or am I valid in being upset?
Edit to clarify: I am a lesbian, I’ve been with my girlfriend for five years. My sister has been with her own boyfriend for two years.
Edit 2: Dylan gets really put out if WE don’t invite him to plans of our own which is kinda making me think this is definitely shady asl.
Hey guys, I hope this makes sense but I’m really pissed off and absolutely disgusted. My sister messaged Dylan the night the original post was uploaded, he made up some excuse about how it was just family only, which was perfectly fine. Until later, he slipped up and mentioned that he actually was inviting friends too.
Confused and wondering why he’d say they weren’t inviting friends then suddenly say they are, we asked him to clarify what he meant by that. He immediately went unresponsive and stopped replying but we insisted and all agreed to talk about it in person over a couple of drinks.
Kayla came too, obviously she stayed sober, Dylan and my sister (I’ll call her Aster from now on) were drinking, so was I but not as much as Aster and Dylan. A bit in I noticed Dylan getting touchy with Aster and her trying to keep a fair bit of distance between them. It’s a bit weird but Dylan’s always been the “I love you guys”, wants to hug all the time, cries about how much he loves his friends kind of drinker.
By this point, the planned conversation still hasn’t come up but Dylan invites Aster outside for a smoke and a one on one chat, we’re assuming that maybe whatever happened with this whole fiasco actually DOES have something to do with Kayla and he doesn’t want to say it in front of her, Aster agrees and tells me she’ll keep me posted on what happens and I stay with Kayla.
The rundown of what happened during this one on one chat makes my blood boil. Essentially, Dylan says he has feelings for us, that we’re the first girls aside from his mother that he’s ever been friends with and that he love loves us. Dylan tries to come on to my sister.
She tells him no and says they better head back to Kayla and I, but he tries to yank her clothes off anyway, she texts me ‘help’ and I ring her and tell her that she’s gotta be getting home now and that we’re coming out to find them. Aster tells me what happened when they’re home and we pull Kayla aside.
Kayla blames us. She blames us and says we’re trying to break up their marriage, even when Aster tells her she’s not making this up and she can prove it. (She started recording the interaction when Dylan started to get really weird.) She starts making comments about the way we dress, the way we act, even makes comments about our HOUSE.
We tell her it’s time for her and Dylan to f off, and that when she’s stuck later on down the line and thinking about who to ask for help to make sure our names are NEVER on that list again.
So we never really got an answer about the original situation but we definitely got one of the status of the entire friendship and that is they can both get screwed. Annnd that’s where we’re at with it. Sorry if I’ve left anything out or if this is a total mess to read.
Pmurtdlano45-47 wrote:
Clearly not his best friend.
jipc1963 wrote:
Yeah, that's a whole lot of toxic, too much to maintain ANY type of relationship, let alone a "best" friendship(s). Sounds like your sister was SAed.
You might consider getting a restraining order against Dylan but it's DEFINITELY best that you block them both and never talk with or be in the same vicinity with either again. That "marriage" is without question going to be a s--tshow and my heart breaks for their TWO children.
dstluke wrote:
Dylan is an alcoholic and you weren't his friend, you were his therapist. Guess what? Therapists don't get invites because they know all the icky vulnerable moments that they'd rather keep under wraps. NTA.