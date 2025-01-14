Woman confronts 23 years of guilt over 'ghosting' childhood friend after terminal cancer diagnosis; 'I abandoned her.' + PARENTS RESPOND

She even reminded me of photographs she has of my friend and I from after her diagnosis, and that is not the visit I remember. Then I texted my Dad, and he corroborates the multiple visits and said that I kept in touch with her "regularly".

He even claimed there was a last visit at her bedside, which is mind blowing to me. HOW IS IT POSSIBLE THAT I DON’T REMEMBER THAT??????? I also found out that my Mom sang at her funeral. My brain? Deletes the memory of her even being there at all.

I had also forgotten that I went to visit her Mom at some point in the years after she had passed away. I don’t remember exactly when, I want to say my mid to late teens (I was 15 when she passed).