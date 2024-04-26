'My best friend's fiance tried to kiss me. I really don’t know what to do.' MAJOR UPDATE

Doing the right thing isn't always easy, which is why it's the right thing, not the easy thing.

"My best friend's fiance tried to kiss me. I really don’t know what to do."

Basically my title and I feel so s#$t about it all. So the other day I was at my best friend's place. While we were there, she received an urgent phone call from her son's school and had to step into the next room to take it. I was left alone in the living room, and that's when things took a strange turn.

Her fiancé, who I've known well and have always been on good terms with, came into the room and started chatting with me. Initially, everything seemed normal, but then he sat uncomfortably close to me. Despite feeling a bit weirded out, I tried to brush it off. However, as we continued talking, he suddenly leaned in attempting to kiss me.