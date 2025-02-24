'My best friend’s GF ruined my food. I don’t know how to tell my best friend that I’m pissed.' UPDATED 2X

I was thinking of no longer serving my dish, but my friends were excited about my food, and I didn’t want to waste food. I just hoped no one would notice how bad the sauce was. My friends arrived, we all sat at the dinner table, and we all got a portion of each dish. While we were eating, I noticed my friends were pushing my pasta to the sides of their plates.

Once everyone was ready for dessert, I offered to help Lexi prepare and serve the desserts (Lexi is also a foodie but she’s a baker and she’s excellent at making pastries and desserts). When Lexi and I were alone in the kitchen, she asked me why my pasta was so salty. That’s when I told her everything.