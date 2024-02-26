'My BF and I had an argument after his female friend gave him a Valentines Day gift.' UPDATED 2X

There are times when you simply must let things go, and the internet is full of people ready to tell you when that's the case.

In a popular post on the Relationships subreddit, a woman shared the saga of her blow-out fight with her boyfriend over Valentines Day. She wrote:

"My BF and I had an argument regarding his female friend and I need to know the best way to approach her to fix this."

My (F22) BF (24M) has a friend (F24) who as far as I know, has never been in a relationship. Ever since their friendship started, she would give my BF a Valentines gift every year. A few days ago I brought my discomfort about this since I'm currently his GF and told the friend I would appreciate it if she respect my request to stop giving him Valentines.