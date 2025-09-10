'AITA for telling my boyfriend if he doesn't propose I will plan for a life without him?'

"AITA for telling my bf if he doesn't propose before the end of this year I will start planning my future without him?"

SkeletonKey_Aurelius writes:

I (36F) have been with my boyfriend (36M) for 5 years. When we started dating, I told him I wanted us to grow together and that I was dating to marry. He said he was slower paced with everything in his life, and that if we made it to 5 years together, he would feel comfortable proposing.

We talked about this throughout the relationship, so it was well established and we both agreed. Even though 5 years felt long to me, I tried to be understanding because in his last relationship (which ended 2 years before we met), he had bought a ring and then got dumped.