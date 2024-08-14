'AITA for getting mad at BF because he doesn't follow the rules he sets for me?'

There were no photos being taken for publication; they just wanted to see our shape when we walked. The men and women were in different lines—nobody was chatting. The vibe was professional. The casting was quick, and people were in and out.

Well, he freaked out on me because there were men there. I apologized and apologized. It’s not like we were naked or anything, but he was very upset, which I understood and validated. I felt bad about this and didn’t want to upset him.