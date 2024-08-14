'AITA for getting mad at BF because he doesn't follow the rules he sets for me?'

OP writes:
I’m a 28F and my fiancé is 36M. I’m signed to a modeling agency—he is not, but he still models sometimes on a contract basis. Since I have been with my partner, he has been very specific about the types of shoots he is comfortable with (no bikini, lingerie, or shoots with other guys).
I have stopped doing these types of shoots because a) I respect his boundaries, and b) modeling is not my main source of income. I have a full-time job and make more than he does.
A bit more backstory—a while ago, I went to a runway casting, and at the time, I didn’t know it was for both men and women. I thought it was just for women, so I went, and as usual for castings, I was in a swimsuit.
There were no photos being taken for publication; they just wanted to see our shape when we walked. The men and women were in different lines—nobody was chatting. The vibe was professional. The casting was quick, and people were in and out.
Well, he freaked out on me because there were men there. I apologized and apologized. It’s not like we were naked or anything, but he was very upset, which I understood and validated. I felt bad about this and didn’t want to upset him.
Fast forward to today—he was going to a hat photoshoot for e-commerce and told me it was just for him. It turns out there was a woman there, and he did photos with her. I was livid. Not because the shoot was sexual in nature or anything, but because I know it wouldn’t fly if I had done an e-commerce shoot with a guy. I just feel like he didn’t consider my feelings or that the same rules should apply to him.
I expressed my hurt, and he threw the casting I mentioned before in my face, told me I was crazy and a horrible person, and threw the glass I was drinking from on the floor. Am I being unreasonable?
I’m neurodivergent, and sometimes social cues are difficult for me to read. What may be obvious red flags for someone else take a little longer for me. It is indeed frustrating. Modeling is the only thing we really fight about.
Again, I’m pretty old for the industry lol… and not super passionate about it. It is not my full-time work. I just wanted some perspective from strangers instead of confiding in someone I know. Thank you for that.
So, he's controlling, demeaning, and violent...yeah, sounds like a catch. NTA.
Break off the engagement. The hypocrisy, controlling behavior, and general sh^%%iness will get worse. Do you want to be married to someone like the man you describe in your post? If a friend came to you and told you about her partner and described a situation like yours what would you say to her?
NTA. You’ve been respecting his boundaries, but he’s not doing the same for you. It’s really unfair that he can do things he’d get mad at you for. Plus, him throwing your glass is not okay at all. You deserve to be in a relationship where both people respect each other’s feelings.
You’ve respected his limits, so it’s fair to expect the same in return. His reaction and the way he dismissed your feelings seem pretty off. Clear communication and mutual respect should go both ways.
