'AITA for breaking up with my BF after he confessed to kissing a coworker? He says I'm being selfish.' UPDATED

.I broke up with my boyfriend after I found out he kissed his coworker over two years ago.

deplr_ writes:

My ex (28M) and I (26F) were soon to get married. Last week, he told me about an incident that happened more than two years ago. He disclosed that he and his coworker made out after we became exclusive in our relationship.

He expressed a desire to come clean and start a new life with me without carrying any guilt. I was deeply heartbroken and didn't know what to do. After gathering myself, I told him we were over, and I couldn't marry someone who cheated on me.

He mentioned that this incident occurred early in the relationship, happened only once, and was a mistake. We had been together for almost three years, and he called me selfish for ending things over something that happened so long ago.