'My BF has a close female friend who blatantly dislikes me. How do I confront my BF?' MAJOR UPDATE

From that point on, I basically decided I didn't need to have someone like that in my life, so just stopped going to things she was at. I haven't seen her in about a year. My bf still sees her regularly and they text often. I'm now at the stage where I fully believe they've either dated in the past, or have something going on now.

I've tried gently bringing this up, but he denies they ever dated and makes me feel like I'm being jealous and bitter by asking. I end up suppressing those feelings, before something brings them up again. I've reached the end of my tether with it. The final straw for me came the other day, when my bf left his phone open and I saw a text exchange between the two.