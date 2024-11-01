'AITA for being upset at my BF for his 'joke' PowerPoint about my bad cooking?'

"AITA for refusing to cook after my BF tried to “critique” my cooking?"

eska089 writes:

So, this happened a few days ago, and I’m still trying to process it. For context, I (28F) have been with my BF (30M) for about 2 years. We live together, and I’ve always done most of the cooking because I genuinely enjoy it, and he claims he can’t “even boil water” without setting off the smoke alarm.

The other night, I made one of our favorite meals, and while we were eating, he got a weird smirk on his face. He then said, “You know, I’ve been taking notes.” I laughed, thinking he was joking, but then he said, “No, really. I made a presentation.”