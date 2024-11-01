'AITA for being upset at my BF for his 'joke' PowerPoint about my bad cooking?'

eska089 writes:
So, this happened a few days ago, and I’m still trying to process it. For context, I (28F) have been with my BF (30M) for about 2 years. We live together, and I’ve always done most of the cooking because I genuinely enjoy it, and he claims he can’t “even boil water” without setting off the smoke alarm.
The other night, I made one of our favorite meals, and while we were eating, he got a weird smirk on his face. He then said, “You know, I’ve been taking notes.” I laughed, thinking he was joking, but then he said, “No, really. I made a presentation.”
I still thought it was a joke until he got up, connected his laptop to the TV, and opened a PowerPoint titled “Improving Our Home Dining Experience.” I was in disbelief as he went slide by slide critiquing my dishes:
“Slide 1: Too Much Garlic,” “Slide 2: Pasta Consistency,” “Slide 3: More Salt, Less Sass.” The kicker was Slide 8, which was just a photo of Gordon Ramsay facepalming with the caption, “What he’d think.”
I was stunned. I told him if he had such detailed opinions, he should cook himself. He tried to backtrack, saying it was “all in good fun” and that he was “just trying to help.” But I wasn’t laughing.
I haven’t cooked since, and now he’s been living off cereal and takeout. He’s sulking, saying I’m overreacting and “ruining the joke.” So, AITA for refusing to cook after my BF presented me with a PowerPoint critique of my cooking?
choppedliver65 says:
Make a PowerPoint presentation about how he can improve his in bed performances. NTA.
WebInformal9558 says:
Holy sh^t, what a d%$k. If he can make a Powerpoint about all his complaints about your cooking, he can learn how to follow a recipe like a big boy.
redditlurker1981 says:
I’d make a presentation about how he can move the f%#k out and cook alone in his new bachelor pad. Why are you tolerating this?? Do you want your bar so low the occupants of hell trip on it? Couldn’t he have used that time to learn how to boil water? The weaponized incompetence in this one is staggering.
Ok_Homework_7621 says:
YTA to yourself if you stay with that rude child.