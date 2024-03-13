'My BF did not celebrate my birthday this year. His birthday is coming up. What do I do?' UPDATED 4X

Every relationship reaches its tipping point, even if it's too late.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a woman shared the saga of her birthday and her less-than-supportive boyfriend. She wrote:

"My BF (32M) did not celebrate my (33F) birthday this year + no gift/gestures. His birthday is coming up. What do I do?"

BF (32M) and I (33F) got into a big argument a few days before my birthday (about a month ago) and he did not do anything to celebrate my birthday. It's been a month since my birthday and while the argument was resolved, he did not offer to do anything to celebrate my birthday, or get me a present during this time.

His birthday is coming up this weekend and I always go above and beyond for his birthdays each year. Given he did not celebrate mine, how should I approach this? TL;DR: BF did not celebrate my birthday, and his birthday is coming up. What do I do?

