'My BF doesn't want to propose after 8 years but says he will go to the courthouse tomorrow.' MAJOR UPDATE

So even though I didn't completely understand his hang up (he is a very confident and non-anxious man), I started looking up wedding venues and getting excited. Then he shut it down and said it was too much and to ask him in 6 months. I waited 12 months because he got injured around the 6 month mark.

Lately, he's been having more issues with me (doesn't like my new hiking/backpacking hobby, feels like I don't prioritize him, saying he is an afterthought and that this was an issue in his last long-term relationship too, and bringing up problems that I thought we solved from years ago).

I feel like I am a great girlfriend but he has high expectations (I am starting individual therapy to work on myself because I am feeling like I'm not good enough etc).