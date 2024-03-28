'My BF doesn't want me dressing like the women he watches on social media.' AITA?

"My BF doesn’t want me dressing like the women he watches on social media..."

My (22F) bf (22M) and I have been together for ten months. Recently I’ve noticed that on social media, he watches/ gives attention to other women that wear clothing that shows off a lot of skin. I am respectful and dress relatively modestly out of respect for myself & my bf.

He mentioned how this was one of the things he liked about me. How I’m beautiful even without needing to dress scantily. But now, I don’t like feeling like my modesty is all for nothing. So, I told him if he’s allowed to admire women wearing things he wouldn’t want me wearing, then fine but I will also be dressing like the women he’s paying attention to. He didn’t like that very much.