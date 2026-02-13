'My BF doesn’t want me to go to my best friend's wedding.' UPDATED

But he said he still doesn’t want to watch me walk down the aisle and have a first dance with someone else, plus he didn’t want to have to be reminded of this every time we go over to Ella and her fiancés house as all the offical wedding pictures would be plastered all over the place.

Does anyone have any advice on what to do? I love my boyfriend and I understand where he’s coming from but I want to go to my best friends wedding.

Edit: I just wanted to clarify a few things that I’ve seen people talk about in the comments, thank you for everyone’s advice I really appreciate it all.