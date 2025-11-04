"AITA for how I responded to my BF getting no dates after he opened our relationship?"

My boyfriend and I (both 37) have been dating for just over three years. Before this, I was single for eight years. Overall, it has been a healthy relationship. We are both independent with our jobs, living situations, and so on. I love spending time with him, and I don’t really have any complaints.

However, something that startled me happened about six months ago when he said he wanted to open the relationship, meaning going on dates and sleeping with other women. I had never been in a dynamic like this, so I naturally had a lot of questions.