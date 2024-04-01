'My BF and I were going to move in together. Then, he bought a 87k truck without telling me.' UPDATED 2X

123TEKKNO wrote:

You 100% did the right thing here. I can't stress enough how much living with him would suck. I've been with people like him, it's not fun at all to constantly be stressed over where YOU are going to get money to pay for rent, food and other bills because of THEIR last impulsive spending spree.

My only tip to you now is: Get rid of him. He showed who he is and what he expects from you - believe him now that he has shown you. And if his friends call again: Don't answer.