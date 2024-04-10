'My BF is getting is getting close to my sister-in-law. They've been meeting in secret.' UPDATED 3X

I don’t think you should be surprised by anyone he’s hanging out with, it should all be out in the open. Imo.

OP responded:

I really appreciate your thorough response. Thank you! We’ve never had communication problems before, and both of us have groups of friends we hang out with outside of each other. As far as our friends go, to my knowledge, we know each other’s friend groups, pretty well.

That’s why I guess I got a bit suspicious in this case, because usually he would be more open about it. But I thought since it’s my family, maybe he also viewed it as just talking to an -almost?- family member of his.

I think you’re right. I will confront him.