Man gets upset that he isn't on GF life insurance, 'nobody wants a woman with two kids who have issues.'

When my daughter was born with Leukemia, my ex and I decided to get separate life insurance just in case anything happened to us. When we originally got them, we decided that we would be each other's trustee and also receive 30% of the insurance, with the rest going to our child/children.

After we had our son, we updated our life insurance with his name on it, and we have both still honored that. Our reasoning for this is that if one of us were to pass away while our children were still young, the other would be left as a single parent and may need some support and stability. I still feel very strongly about this.