'My BF told me to move out and meet his financial ultimatum. Did I mess up?'

Naturally, he has significantly more invested than I do and better credit. To make him feel comfortable marrying me, he has set a few financial goals for me to achieve: Pay off all my consumer credit card debt.

Build an emergency fund that covers 3 to 6 months’ worth of expenses. Make substantial payments towards my student loans, which amount to over $100,000.

Well, things between us haven’t been great the past couple of months. We’ve been arguing over minor things around the house. Which has triggered me to compulsively shop.

We had been arguing so much so that right before my boyfriend left for a weekend trip he suggested I talk to my job/manager to see what my options would be for me to temporarily move back to my hometown for two months so he could have some space and figure out what he wants.