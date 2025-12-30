"My BF moved his brother in without telling me. AITA for leaving?"

Me F(30) was living with my boyfriend M(40) for 4 months in 1 bedroom apartment (the living room is directly connected to the kitchen) so not too much room. Before living with me he was living with his mom, but she moved out and I moved in.

So I was asking if anyone else will come and live with us, since he mentioned that his family members tend to move in with him a lot and it made him abandon his apartments for them and finding new, he said of course not and he will be focusing on building our family. Everything was going fine, then he starts to mention that I will be having a surprise in a week, I was anticipating, then…day X.