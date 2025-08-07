'AITA for how I reacted when my BF wet the bed like a toddler and refused to clean it?'

Hour-Possibility2219 writes:
My boyfriend (27M) and I (23F) just moved into a new house and bought a new mattress. Last night, I woke up to a wet feeling under my arm and hand. My boyfriend was already up and in the bathroom.
When he came back, I asked him if he spilled something in the bed or if he knew why it was wet. He told me that he thinks he peed the bed. I asked again and said, “Wait, are you serious?” and he replied, “I think I peed in my dream and peed in real life.”
We were both half-awake at this point, and I was just surprised that he actually wet the bed. I asked him to go grab stuff to clean it up, but he told me it was fine. I asked what he meant by that, and he grabbed a towel, laid it on the wet spot, and got back into bed to go to sleep.
I pulled the covers off him and told him he needed to clean it up properly because I didn’t want the mattress to get stained. It's brand new, and we don’t have a mattress cover on it yet. He told me it was fine and that I was overreacting.
That statement naturally pissed me off. I told him I’m not going to sleep in his pee and that it’s not fair to me. He said he’d clean it in the morning and that it wasn’t a big deal or worth the reaction I was having.
That was not the solution I wanted, so I took all the sheets off the bed, threw them at him, and told him to sleep on the couch. It was really irritating to hear him tell me I was overreacting just for asking him to clean up the bed he had peed in.
About ten minutes later, he knocked on the door asking for a new blanket because the one I gave him smelled like pee. So, am I the a^&#ole for overreacting to my boyfriend not cleaning up the pee in the bed right away?
Recent_Affect8789 says:
Not the a&#%ole and get the pee remover used for dogs because soap and water won’t do the trick.
JennXgeneration says:
I’ve actually peed in my dream and peed in real life too. I woke up from it and I immediately cleaned it. So no, you didn’t overreacting.
Allaboutbird says:
NTA. That's disgusting and it's really concerning that he thought it was at all appropriate to curl up and sleep in a puddle of pee.
WindowPixie says:
NTA and if he stays doubled down on this I would strongly suggest rehoming him and finding one that's housebroken.