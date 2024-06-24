'My BF put me down repeatedly during a party last night. I won't let this be a new thing.' UPDATED

He didn't want to me wake up with him there because he was scared it would make me uncomfortable. He needed someone to talk to right then and didn't want to wake me, (valid, and I'm thankful I needed the sleep)

He wasn't sure he could face what he thought was an inevitable break-up in that frame of mind. It was pretty clear that his anxiety had gotten a hold of him, and he wasn't handling it well at all, but by the time he got home, he was calm.