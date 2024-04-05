'My BF refused to sign his divorce papers because his ex showed up with a baby bump.' UPDATED 2X

About 4-5 years ago, she fell pregnant. He wanted to keep it but she didn’t. Their relationship deteriorated rapidly after the abortion. According to her, he was very broken afterwards and she tried everything to make it work. She loved him and didn’t want a separation. He ended the marriage anyway because he said that he couldn’t stay together anymore.

For her, she too had trauma after the abortion. When she fell pregnant with her new bf, she decided that she couldn’t do it again and decided to keep the baby even if the relationship is very new. Her bf seems to be very supportive but she said that even if he wasn’t she made the choice to keep her baby even if the father didn’t want to be a part of it.