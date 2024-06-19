'My BF said: 'if you can’t handle period cramps how do you want me to build a family with you?' UPDATED 3X

He accused me of spreading lies about him to everyone for attention and said that he doesn’t even know my friends, and that’s the first impression they have of him now. I felt really bad and tried to explain that I wasn’t thinking because I was drunk, and it’s not like I said he p-ched me in the face. I tried to say that they didn’t even hear me and that I was just talking to my friend.

I also said that I was laughing as I was telling the story. He kept cutting me off and getting angrier. He was like, “Your voice is so f-king loud you really think no one heard you? Are you that f-king stupid? Now everyone thinks I b-t girls. Are you happy? Did you get the attention you wanted?”