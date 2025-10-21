"AITA because my BF keeps saying I do nothing at home even though I think our chores are fair?"

"AITA because my boyfriend keeps saying I do nothing at home even though I think our chores are fair?"

We are together with my (35F) boyfriend (40M) for 11 years and living for 7 years. We also have a 2 year old son. Lately we are having discussions about the household chores (English is my second language so I don't know what it is actually called). I have started working part-time since my son started going to kindergarten 35 hours a week, this year.

I work 22 hours a week and my boyfriend does 35 hours but only work from home. He travels 2 days a month for work. I take care of our son after I leave work until my boyfriend is done with his work which is extra 10 hours plus those two days when he is gone. We share bedtime duties but I prepare my sons kindergarten breakfast everyday, and I handle all toddler related things.