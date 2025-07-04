‘AITA for walking out after my BF told a waitress that I’m his sister?’

SadyLoko writes:
Okay, so this happened last weekend and I'm still getting heat from my friends and even my mom for how I handled it. I (21F) have been dating (27M) for about 8 months. Things have been mostly great. He's cute, charming, a little cocky sometimes, but whatever. He has this habit of “joking” about not being serious with me when we’re around other people.
At a party once, he introduced me as “a friend of a friend.” Another time, he pretended he forgot my name in front of his college buddy. Every time I’ve brought it up, he’s brushed it off as “just a joke.” Anyway...
We were out with a few of his friends at this bar. It was pretty packed, and the waitress was definitely flirting with him. Smiling a little too hard, touching his arm, that kind of thing. I wasn't too bothered at first. He can be friendly and doesn't always realize when someone’s hitting on him.
But then I got up to go to the bathroom, and when I came back, I heard the waitress laughing and saying, “Oh my god, seriously?” I asked what was so funny, and she said, “Your brother is hilarious.” I looked at him, and he smirked and said, “Yeah, I told her you’re my sister. Just messing with her.”
I didn’t laugh. I just said, “Cool,” grabbed my stuff, and walked out. I took an Uber home. He didn’t follow me, but he texted saying I was being “dramatic” and that it was “just a joke.” I haven’t seen him since.
Now his friends are messaging me saying I embarrassed him, and even my mom said I should have just “played along” instead of storming off like a child. She said guys do dumb stuff sometimes and if I want to keep a man, I need to “pick my battles.” I don’t know. It just felt icky. Like he was trying to downplay our relationship or seem available for the attention?
Physical_Wrongdoer35 says:
Just because your mom is so desperate to keep a man that she will accept disrespect as a ' quirk', doesn't mean that you have to. NTA.
OP responded:
I guess you're right... Not that I had something else in mind.
justanotherstr4nger says:
I love these posts that start with "My boyfriend/husband is a great partner" and then proceed to describe a really sh^#ty partner that gives absolutely no f&#*s about the feelings of their partner.
stiggley says:
NTA. Tell him you're not into incest and dump him.