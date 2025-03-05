'AITA for refusing to be the MoH at my BFF's wedding after she tried stealing my fiancé?'

He told me he was uncomfortable but didn’t want to say anything to me in the moment because he didn’t want to hurt my feelings or make me emotional at the kickback. Touching?? At this point, I was furious, so I confronted Shelby the next morning.

After hours of crying and multiple lies, she admitted that she had been developing small feelings for Ethan but claimed she never planned to act on them. She tried to gaslight me, saying they were intrusive thoughts she couldn’t control. She apologized and said she was just going through some “emotional stuff” and wasn’t thinking straight. She told me she “loved me like a sister” and would never do anything to hurt me.