'My BF of a year mistook my human decency for feminism. AITA for wanting to end things?' MAJOR UPDATE

I am saying this not to change anyone’s mind, but because I feel like I owe it to him to admit that he was good to me in many ways. I also genuinely loved him and once saw a future with him. Unfortunately, I do not see that future anymore. I realized he only valued me for my looks. I remember once asking him why he chose me.

My answer for him was that I liked how honest, kindhearted, sweet, supportive, and respectful he was, and that he celebrated my achievements. I said he seemed like the type of person I would want to grow with. His answer to me was, “Because you are beautiful and it is hard to find girls like you nowadays. You are everything I want in a wife.