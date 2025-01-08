'My BF's best friend got him a sweater with her face on it for Christmas. AITA for my reaction?' UPDATED

He spent most of the day sick in the bathroom, he said he only did 2 shots all night, so I'm not sure if he's lying or if he just ended up with a stomach bug at a bad time.

At one point he was in the bathroom and his phone wouldn't stop ringing, after the third phone call I got up to look and the call was from "💚1/2 gf 💚" the moment he came back out I told him he was leaving, and he was single, and I would be ordering a lyft for him home.

You were all right that the half girlfriend thing was the big red flag, as weird as the sweater was. It hurt me the first time he said it, and we discussed it and he said it was a joke but promised he understood and would change it in his phone.