'AITA for telling my BIL to cover up his breasts after he accused me of seducing him by wearing a bikini?'

Significant-Swim-868 writes:
I (18F) went to the beach with my parents, my sister (27F), and her husband (31M). I was wearing a bikini; I guess it was kind of revealing, but I looked good, so it doesn’t matter. Literally, no one had a problem with what I was wearing except my brother-in-law (BIL).
As soon as he saw my bikini, he started complaining. He told me to put a t-shirt on, and I refused, of course. He said I was trying to show off and seeking attention, and he heavily hinted that I was trying to seduce him. As if! He’s 13 years older than me, gross.
He didn’t have a shirt on, so I could very clearly see that he has bigger breasts than me, and I’m not that small, so like, that’s just embarrassing for him. I told him that if I have to cover up, then he should too because he has bigger breasts than me.
He called me a b^#%h and started yelling at me. My sister said I should apologize because I crossed a line by insulting him like that. My parents agree with my sister, but my dad laughed and said I was right when we got home.
My parents said I should’ve just covered up to keep him happy and not cause any issues. But like, what do they want me to do? Dress like a Mormon to the beach? Did I go too far? I just think it’s so dumb that I have to put a t-shirt on, and yet he doesn’t, even though his chest is way bigger than mine. Like, what?
Here are the top comments from the post:
HUGWHITEBOI25 says:
WTF IS WRONG WITH YOUR FAMILY OP…? Why are you and your father the only ones with any common sense…?
Your creepy BIL was criticizing you for how you were dressed and implying you wanted to seduce him (right in front of your sister mind you) and now they’re mad at you because he had a hissy fit when you gave him a taste of his own medicine…?
You’re NTA (Not the A%^&ole), not by a long shot but…your family has some WEIRD beliefs about what women should do in order to make others “more comfortable”
Succesful_Bath1200 says:
NTA. I like your comment to your BIL. If you are comfortable in a bikini at the beach then you do you, his opinion is not important. Don't apologize, you have nothing to apologize for.
missy-beans says:
NTA your dad is good for being on your side (would’ve been nicer to defend you on the spot rather than at home), but your parents should have called him out for creeping, even though you’re 18 you’re still a teenager. Your sister should’ve put him in line as well for creeping on you, that’s her husband why is he so hung up on your breasts?
brokebutboujee says:
NTA. I saw this tweet where this girl in high school said to her principal “if you have a problem with my crop top, then maybe you shouldn’t be teaching in a school full of minors”. Tell him if he can’t be around women in bikinis then he shouldn’t be at the beach.
What do you think? Should OP's BIL not police the way she dresses?