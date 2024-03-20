'My birth parents are married to each other. They raised my full siblings.' UPDATED 4X

It's never too late to expand your family, in one way or another.

In a popular post on the Adoption subreddit, the OP shared how they connected with their birth dad and siblings. They wrote:

"My birth parents are married to each other. They even raised full siblings."

I was adopted at three months old. I had a dysfunctional family growing up, but I was cared for and loved. Both my adoptive parents passed away in separate car accidents, my dad when I was 17, and my mom three years ago, when I was 24. I had a semi-open adoption, but my birth parents requested my adoptive parents stop sending them photos and updates about me when I was less than a year old.