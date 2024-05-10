'My boss is having an affair with our assistant and I’m friends with his wife.' UPDATED

Her computer and communication skills were quite poor, she took forever to do basic tasks, was dressed inappropriately for an office, and played on her phone frequently. She was also coming in late or leaving early every day. Every attempt to provide her with instruction or feedback was met with confusion or eye rolling.

Another manager asked her for help in stuffing envelopes for a promotional event, and she laughed in his face! I went to John and asked him what exactly Tammy’s role was supposed to be since she was refusing to do much of anything. He said not to worry, he would have a word with her.