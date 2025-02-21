'AITA for telling my boss that she can suspend a little girl for biting her friend's kid?'

"AITA for telling my boss that if she wants this little girl to be suspended, she can tell the parents herself."

FamousAd6565 writes:

I’m the lead teacher in a two-year-old room at a daycare. I have a little girl in my class, Sophie, who has had an issue with biting over the past couple of days. Sophie is usually very sweet, and she’s very intelligent (she’s almost fully potty trained at 28 months old), but she has a pretty severe speech delay.

Additionally, her mom was taken to the hospital by ambulance last weekend, and Sophie hasn’t seen her since because the hospital doesn’t allow children under five to visit. All of this is to say that I strongly believe the biting is a reaction to her mom’s hospitalization and her inability to communicate.