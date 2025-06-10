'My boyfriend admitted he orchestrated our meet cute. I think that's creepy.' UPDATED 2X

Do not break up with him alone in private. If you really feel compelled to break up with him in person, do so in public with a trusted friend or family member nearby. Do not collect your belongings from him alone. Do not let him further manipulate you into staying in the relationship or maintaining contact with the guise of friendship.

He will try to stay in touch with you anyway he can in the hopes that you will let your guard down and he can gain control over you again. Message him in writing that you do not want any further contact and that you want him to leave you alone. Then, MUTE him do not block. If he escalates, any unhinged or threatening messages can be used as evidence to get law enforcement involved and acquire a restraining order.