'My boyfriend assumes I’ll take on a 25K loss because of his decisions?'

I (31F) have been with my boyfriend (30M) for 2 years and living together for 1.He’s generally thoughtful, kind, and attentive. We’ve talked seriously about getting engaged this summer. He bought a condo before we started dating. His parents encouraged him to do it and helped with the down payment. He didn’t live on his own before that, and they also paid for his education.
For context on me: I lost my mom 10 years ago, my dad has been sick for years. I moved home for two years to rebuild financially after living in a high-cost of living area. I just paid off my student loans and have worked really hard to build up my savings. Financial security is extremely important to me because I don’t really have a safety net / anywhere to go if anything were to happen to my dad.
He now wants to sell his condo because after running the numbers, he thinks we’d save more money renting together long-term. I’m open to renting, even though my monthly costs would increase, because I’d be part of the decision (location, space, etc.). The issue: he’d likely take about a $25K loss after fees if he sells.
Last night he said he’s debating selling now instead of waiting until his mortgage renewal because even if he waits, he might still be selling at a loss, and selling now gives him more time to rebuild savings. Then he said, “and realistically it’s going to be costing you $25K because I don’t have that money.”
That comment really threw me. I didn’t think me taking on that loss would even be up for discussion, let alone sound like the assumption. Especially, since he knows my views around the importance of financial security. The only way I could help would be pulling money from my RRSP, which has tax penalties and long-term opportunity cost.
If I paid the initial cost, my monthly expenses would then go up making it even harder for me to replace that money. Beyond that, emotionally it makes me feel very vulnerable. If something went wrong in our relationship down the line, I’d be in vulnerable position, potentially unable to leave if I wanted to.
I don’t want to sound selfish, but I also don’t feel like I should be responsible for covering a loss on an asset I don’t own and never decided to buy, especially when I’ve made a lot of sacrifices to get where I am financially.
He’s a kind and generous partner overall, which is why this feels confusing. But it’s making me second-guess whether I’d feel financially safe getting engaged without clearer protections in place. Am I being unreasonable for not wanting to take on this $25K? If you were in my position, how would you protect yourself? Would you speak to a lawyer, a financial advisor, or both?
toomuchswiping wrote:
Your BF is a financial idiot. He’s selling the condo AT A MASSIVE LOSS SO THAT HE CAN RENT? He’s a fool. Do not agree to “take on” the financial loss for him, and seriously reconsider the relationship.
If financial security is important to you then don’t merge finances with someone this stupid. You’ll never have the security you want because you will be constantly bailing him out of his poor financial decisions.
heftypangolin2316 wrote:
What the actual hell. Girl my mom is dead and thankfully left me some money. I have $40k left in an inherited IRA, so no penalties but there are taxes on withdrawals. My husband not even BF was super supportive of us signing an agreement that if we are to divorce in the future, I’d be entitled to the appreciated proportion of the down payment.
He actively wants to protect the last bit of money my mom left me. I’m not even exaggerating when I say, the best way to protect yourself is not to build a life with this guy. If you really want to give him a chance, you need to be firm and blunt when you tell him you won’t be paying for this loss or sharing finances before marriage.
defiant_emu_3925 wrote:
This man is an idiot. Please think long and hard before jumping into anything that ties you together financially because he's never had to make a solid financial choice in his life and clearly doesn't know what he's doing so it would all be on you and that is A LOT to worry about.
goblintatties wrote:
What in the hell did I just read. I mean this in the kindest way. The fact that you had to come to the internet to even ask this question and did not immediately have a knee-jerk reaction and a huge argument tells me that he believes you are SO SUBMISSIVE that you will sacrifice 25k of your own money for him without even being ASKED.
Not only does he sound like a fool, but he is a fool with zero respect for your autonomy, say in the relationship or say about your own hard earned savings! You should be SO angry right now.
The lack of reaction tells me he has taken advantage of you in so many other ways that you aren't even aware of because there is no other reason he would make this assumption. Please please do not give this man your money or any more of your time.
coolcucumbers7 wrote:
You can just say no. Lol You’re not legally married, you don’t owe him anything. Sounds like he is used to being taken care of financially by his parents and now expects you to help him out.
Nope. Legally and technically, renting an apartment with a boyfriend/girlfriend is no different than renting with a roommate. You pay your share, he pays his. If it doesn’t work out financially for him, whose problem is it? It definitely ain’t yours!
Friendly_Shelter625 wrote:
“If something went wrong in our relationship down the line,” Something is already wrong in your relationship if he’s expecting you to assume $25k in debt on his behalf for no good reason. And he’s so cavalier about it!