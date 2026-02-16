'My boyfriend assumes I’ll take on a 25K loss because of his decisions?'

"My (31F) boyfriend (31M) assumes I’ll take on a 25K loss because of his decisions?"

I (31F) have been with my boyfriend (30M) for 2 years and living together for 1.He’s generally thoughtful, kind, and attentive. We’ve talked seriously about getting engaged this summer. He bought a condo before we started dating. His parents encouraged him to do it and helped with the down payment. He didn’t live on his own before that, and they also paid for his education.

For context on me: I lost my mom 10 years ago, my dad has been sick for years. I moved home for two years to rebuild financially after living in a high-cost of living area. I just paid off my student loans and have worked really hard to build up my savings. Financial security is extremely important to me because I don’t really have a safety net / anywhere to go if anything were to happen to my dad.