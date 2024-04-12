'My BF broke up with me after I called his girl best friend fat and accused them of cheating.'

Most stories have more layers going on than meets the eye.

I think I just ruined my best relationship yet and I wanna fix it so bad. But everyone tells me to either own up or let it go. Even if it's harsh please tell me and help me. I (20f) have been seeing this guy Robin (21) for 6 months now. He is the kindest and sweetest man I have ever met. He isn't overprotective, manipulative or anything. He is constantly honest and expresses his issues in a healthy way.

All my exes have either ab*sed me or cheated on me and he didn't even yell at me. Anytime he gets angry, he tells me he will be back in 30 minutes, sends me his location and just drives around until he calmed down again.

"I never want to raise my voice against any woman."