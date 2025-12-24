'AITA? My boyfriend brought home a girl for the holidays.' UPDATED

So this year, we all three started college for the first time (plus will and Wyatt’s best friend, we’ll call him Ian, m23). But as the years went by (before I started college) I kept switching on ideas for majors.

I ended up choosing one they didn’t have at the college we all wanted to go to, so I talked with Will about it, and we decided we could still make it work since the college that has the major I wanted was only a 1 hour car ride away.

Well, college started. I ended up absolutely hating my major, so I will be switching and transferring to the original college of choice which will is super happy about and I'll be moving into the apartment he has with Wyatt and Ian. Now, moving onto the actual problem.