'My boyfriend cheated on me but it wasn't with someone I expected.'

Again didn't think much of it we talk often and I've been cheated on in the past in a previous relationship usually I find out after or through someone else. He starts apologising before he even says anything and I was just confused telling him it's okay just what was he gonna say. He tells me he cheated on me last night when I was gone.

He kept apologising saying he was really drunk and knows that doesn't change anything. I was just in shock and didn't really know how to respond. I dumbly asked well who was she do I know her? How gorgeous was she? He just stared at me in silence. it was awkward and I saw him go from apologetic to just upset and ashamed. He said it wasn't a girl. Apparently a bartender that worked there instead.