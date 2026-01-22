'My boyfriend doesn’t want to be with someone as ambitious as myself.' UPDATED

Don't give up your dream, your career and your future for a boyfriend that supports neither of them. There will be plenty of men that won't ask their wives to move to their hometown and become a stay at home mom! Plenty of women have children AND careers.

Some even have husbands that take up the majority of child caring and housework.

Early 30s is young enough to start a family, especially if you already have found a great father to be by that time (but even if you haven't, there is time!).