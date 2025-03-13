'My boyfriend expects me to keep up a lie with his family but it feels wrong.' UPDATED 3X

So, my boyfriend and I have been together for 4 years. We live across the country from his parents so this Christmas is the first time I will actually be meeting them! They are hosting us at their house for two weeks. I'm super thrilled to meet his family. It will be his parents, and 2 siblings that still live at home.
He has met my parents quite a few times because they live in the same area as us (he moved here for school about 10 years ago and loved it, found a job and stayed). Everything is going amazing. We moved in together two years ago and our relationship is just progressing naturally. We aren't really in a rush to try to move quickly or anything but I will call it a very serious relationship at this point!
So, anyway, yesterday we boarded our 6 hour flight. He seemed a little bit nervous and fidgety but I know that he doesn't fly very much so I attributed it to that and told him I was there for him if he needed anything, to comfort him, and to let me know if I could do anything to calm his nerves. He said it was fine and we were having a pretty good flight.
Now, part way through the flight he grabs my hand and tells me he wants to tell me something. He tells me that his parents think that we are a fairly new relationship. They don't know that we live together. They don't know that he is close with my family.
He told them that we met at work when in actuality we met at school years ago (we had a lot of the same classes and met in school but stayed friends for a long time). He tells me that they think he lives in entirely different city. He lied to them about what degree he has and they think he has an entirely different job.
He told me that a few white lies about making his parents happy so that they would keep sending him money during school snowballed into not knowing how to tell them and he pretty much has a totally fake life in their eyes now. He told them that I work in the same field as his fake job even though I don't. He gave them a totally random family backstory on me.
He really wants me to keep up appearances with the stories he told them over this holiday because he doesn't want to make a big scene and be embarrassed about having to lay it all out and would prefer to wait until we get home again to tell them everything. I feel extremely uncomfortable with this and I was honestly pretty shocked.
I have said hello to his Mom on speakerphone conversations, popped in for a Skype hellos when they were chatting, and honestly had no idea that he had made up a huge story about us and me. I realize now that I've only actually spoken to her in the last year which is how long his family thinks we have been together.
It makes me feel like I can't trust him. He promised me that this is the only thing he's ever lied about. He said he lied about it because he wanted his parents to be happy with his decisions and wanted them to think he was making the choices they wanted for him. Would it be reasonable to assume that these are the only lies he has told and he hasn't fabricated anything within our own relationship?
He never told me that they didn't know anything about us, he always made it seem like they did. I'm not really sure where to go from here or how to tell him that I don't want to do this. His parents paid for our tickets, would the nice thing to do just be close my mouth and let him sort this out on his own when we get home and just play along?
I don't know what to do. We got here yesterday and everyone is fabulous but so far I have just kept my mouth shut about everything. The first big family dinner is tonight which I expect is where most of the conversation about us and what we do is going to come up and I'm not sure how to handle it.
TL;DR my boyfriend's invented fake careers for him and myself and totally lied about what we do and where we live to his family so that they would be more impressed with him or proud of him. He wants me to keep these appearances up at family dinner but that makes me uncomfortable.
peacockypeacock wrote:
"His parents paid for our tickets, would the nice thing to do just be close my mouth and let him sort this out on his own when we get home and just play along?" Why would continuing to lie to these people be the best way to repay them for your flight?
OP responded:
I just meant that I don't want to be the reason there's a huge blowout if this is something that I should be letting him keep between them, the people directly affected. I didn't mean I want to thank them by being a horrible person.
GruyereRind wrote:
I don't think you can ever trust your boyfriend again. He's lying because he's afraid to disappoint his parents, and there's no reason he wouldn't do the same to you. If he gets fired from his job, he might just pretend he's still going to work every day and never tell you. If he cheats on you, he'll never admit it. If he goes into debt he'll keep it secret and pretend everything is fine while it continues to get worse.
He didn't tell you about the situation with his parents until the last minute when he had no other option (except the option to come clean, which he didn't take). That's the level of truthfulness and integrity you can expect from him. He'll lie to you when it makes him look better or to cover for one of his previous lies, and he'll tell you the truth when he's all out of other options.
OP responded:
Ugh, it's really hard to swallow that. I see what you're saying that though.
GruyereRind wrote:
I would be more understanding if his parents had impossible standards that he could never live up to and he had to lie to them just to maintain his peace and sanity, but that's not the impression I'm getting.
It sounds like he's been lying about a lot of things for a long time, and still thinks he can get out of it by telling more lies. I would tell him to come clean with his parents before dinner, because you won't cover for him. If he does it and actually faces the consequences of his lies for once, maybe he can learn something from this and change his ways.
OP responded:
Yea that's true. And yes, his parents weren't expecting a surgeon or anything, they think he teaches but he's an architect. It's still an awesome profession and in no way lesser than a teacher, so I don't understand it at all. I think I will have to tell him either he has to come clean or I'm answering honestly at dinner.
jyhzer wrote:
Yeah that is weird, I feel like most people think of an architect as being more prestigious than a teacher.
OP responded:
Exactly!
IncredibleBulk2 wrote:
What I don't understand is that the guy is an Architect when his parents wanted him to be a teacher. How can he think so poorly of his own parents who paid for his education to assume they wouldn't respect his choices. Unless they're crazy strict or ab#$ive, I just don't understand why you would conceal so much.
OP responded:
Yeah. It's a fabulous job and he has wonderful parents, I'm sure they would be incredibly proud. His younger sister is a McDonalds manager and they treat her promotions as they would if she had just made partner at a law firm.
There's no way they would be disappointed. I feel so frustrated at him and honestly I feel betrayed FOR his parents, they paid his way! It's so frustrating to feel trapped in this situation.
Update: So I decided to tell him that I won't be perpetuating the lies but I won't outright say anything because I don't feel like it would be appropriate for me to be the reason everything blows up. I actually decided not to go to the first family dinner and I'm unsure if I'm going to stay at this point but I don't really know what to do.
I didn't pay for the ticket so I feel really horrible about seeming ungrateful but I got a hotel for 3 nights just to figure out what I'm going to do. I'm still thinking because everything is just so intertwined and complicated, our bank accounts, our rental agreement etc.
So apart from the fact that I want to make this relationship work because I love him, it's also not really simple enough for me to just break away and leave. I want to work this out for everyone and figure out how to help him tell his family before we leave. Anyway, I'm so sorry I'm so late for updating but I will update again when I have a more concrete plan. His family is amazing and I feel wretched about everything.
randomtrue5678 wrote:
I would tell him that you cannot lie to his family and look into getting your ticket changed to go home and move out. If he is willing to come clean, and you’ll be there him, and even check into a hotel if things blow up with his family. If you play along your condoning his dishonesty.
If it were me, I’d do a toast at family dinner and confess everything and then go for a walk for 30mins to let them all be alone and decide if you should leave. I don’t think he is incapable of being honest but he does have some serious family issues and that’s not the kind of situation that improves without lots of emotional work.
OP responded:
Yeah, I totally see your point. I feel in over my head here.
Clarity4me wrote:
He is an experienced liar. He lied when he said he didn't lie about anything else. He is not strong enough to tell the truth. You cannot trust ANYTHING he says.
[deleted] wrote:
If he can lie to his parents for that long and that convincingly, he can and will lie to you too.
Update 2: Okay. I think we have come to what will hopefully be the start of a resolution. So, I told his mom that I was so incredibly grateful for her generosity so far even just one day into the trip.
This is why I actually needed to take some time away and stay at a hotel for a few days because staying with her didn't feel right until we cleared up some serious personal issues that have just come to light. I talked to my boyfriend and we decided on a plan.
Tomorrow morning his mom and dad are meeting us in a restaurant in the hotel. I offered to take them to brunch to discuss everything. I told him and his mom (seperately) that I really want to be a part of this family and for that to happen we all need to have a big conversation. The plan is: at brunch my boyfriend is going to lay everything out on the table.
I'm going to explain to them that I didn't even realize the lies that have been going on and I wasn't comfortable staying there and lying to their face, and that I just found out about this the day we landed. I wanted to make sure that my boyfriend resolved this with them because from the moment I found out I felt horrible and I wanted to get off on the right foot with them.
We both wanted to make sure that my boyfriend came clean while we were here. When I was talking to my boyfriend there were definitely some tears and I think he's going to feel so much weight off his chest when we finally talk about this.
I really don't think he wanted or intended for this to happen. I don't think he would have brought me here if he wasn't okay with the truth eventually coming out. I will DEFINITELY update when the conversation happens. Thank you so much for the advice and support everyone.
[deleted] wrote:
How do you even know if he's telling the truth about being an architect?
OP responded:
I know for sure he is an architect, I'm not worried about that part, genuinely. He does a lot of work from our home office. We also hosted the Christmas party for his office the last 2 years, so I know his bosses and co-workers REALLY well, I'm 100 percent positive they would have corrected me or not mentioned him during conversations and discussions about design projects.
He's in a semi-senior role at his work and I frequently stop by his office after work, we usually meet in the reception area to drive home. His office also has his name and job title (project manager) on his door. Trust me, he couldn't be fabricating the career with me so close and our general relationship with the office 🙂
Not trying to argue with you or anything as I'm sure there's other lies, but his career and our bills are totally kosher, there's no worries there. I'm an industrial designer and familiar enough with the career and worked in long enough the field that I would catch a lie about his work pretty instantly.
My guess is that it's something to do with his parents funding him and assuming he has an education degree because that's what he told them he was taking for some reason.
Whether he knew right away that wasn't what he was going to do or changed once he got to school I honestly have no idea, we hadn't met yet at that time. That's the reason it's SO strange and frustrating for me because he has a fabulous career.
tfresca wrote:
Is this a cultural thing maybe? I know some ethnicities get so much s#$t from parents kids learn to just lie reflexively. Of course you should break up but since you don't want to snoop on his actual life. He is likely lying about what he's lying about.
OP responded:
I don't think so honestly :( they're pretty secular white bread Irish folk, I honestly couldn't see it being cultural. But maybe I guess, I'm not sure what Irish people are normally like with their kids 😅
Update 3: It feels like so much to have to type out so I'm going to try to condense it to be as straightforward and simple as possible! Basically the brunch went really well. I was very impressed by my boyfriend.
He was actually really forthcoming and laid pretty much everything out. He apologized to me and his to parents and he gave me an opportunity to tell them anything I wanted to tell them about my actual family, my life.
They were really interested and it was really refreshing just to start to get to know them on an honest level. He basically came clean about absolutely everything including some other personal stuff that I didn't even know about that he had told myself and them.
He apologized and promised he was going to take steps to earn our trust back including therapy. It really actually felt like it brought us closer together. His parents were quite hurt and initially upset, but I think it really did a lot for what they thought of me as a partner for their son and future daughter-in-law which I'm really happy about.
They were really supportive in the end and told him that basically at the end of the day he is still loved and they will just have start building that trust up again. I'm going to continue staying at their house now and they will tell his siblings together.
I actually ended up sitting down for a cup of tea at their place with his mom and she did explain to me that she's going to talk to him privately about the pressure he might have felt to lie to them because I guess they realize now that they put more pressure into him than any of the other kids because he was originally going to follow his Dad's footsteps as an English teacher.
She told me that she really likes me and she hopes it doesn't affect my view of their family or her son. She thanked me for pushing for the honesty and she can't wait for the opportunity to get closer to us. My boyfriend also seems so much more open to having conversations about coming back and having them come stay with us.
It really worked out in the long run for me to not make any hasty decisions because I'm really happy with how this turned out. To me it just seems like just mistakes on both ends that culminated into a really bad choice on his end. Thank you again everyone for the advice :)
Cheeseballfondue wrote:
Wow. Guy has lived a lie for years and she's happy with the results. Honestly can't imagine this actually lasted once they returned from this visit - these are NOT the only things this guy has lied about, she just doesn't know yet.
Leep0710 wrote:
It’s gonna hit her later when they’re home from visiting his family. That he’s been lying to her and to his family for years. I think she’s still kinda in shock/crisis mode, and I’m very curious to see what happens after she has time to think/talk to her friends and family about it.
AquaticStoner1996 wrote:
I couldn't. It's great that he owned up to his lies to his parents, but I would have genuinely lost trust in him with this, and would have broken up. Who else knows what other things he's lied about will randomly pop up and be an issue? He knew what he was doing waiting until she was stuck in the flight to say something. That's so crappy.
Greekdudeyiannis wrote:
One little white lie? Sure. I can get behind that. But multiple lies over literally multiple years?? They've been together for 4 years and she's only just finding this out NOW. There's just no telling what else he'd be willing to hide.
Hell, she even said she was finding out new stuff about him during that conversation implying that he was lying to her about other stuff too. I just don't see any coming back from that literal web of lies.