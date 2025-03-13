'My boyfriend expects me to keep up a lie with his family but it feels wrong.' UPDATED 3X

He never told me that they didn't know anything about us, he always made it seem like they did. I'm not really sure where to go from here or how to tell him that I don't want to do this. His parents paid for our tickets, would the nice thing to do just be close my mouth and let him sort this out on his own when we get home and just play along?

I don't know what to do. We got here yesterday and everyone is fabulous but so far I have just kept my mouth shut about everything. The first big family dinner is tonight which I expect is where most of the conversation about us and what we do is going to come up and I'm not sure how to handle it.