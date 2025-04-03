'My boyfriend of 10 months flipped out when I wouldn't keep my clothes at his place anymore.' MAJOR UPDATE

Three minutes later my phone rings. It's him. I pick up and he starts bawling about how sorry he is and how he didn't want things to go that far. How all he wanted was to be able to play his games in peace but realized he also wanted me. He asked me to take him back. I told him that he lost my trust and hurt me over a trival thing. I told him I need time to think about what I want.

He hung up. So its over. Officially. Part of me is really sad but I know I'll get over it. Right now I just want to focus on me and when I do find someone they will know how to do there laundry.

TL;DR: No longer together but I'm just going to focus on my program.