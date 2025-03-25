'My BF is FURIOUS that I’m breaking up with him after he insisted on opening our relationship.' AITA?

"My boyfriend is furious that I’m breaking up after he insisted on opening our relationship?"

My boyfriend and I (both in early 30s) have been in a relationship for almost four months. From the beginning, the topic of an open relationship came up, and I was very clear that I wanted something exclusive. Eventually, we agreed that we could revisit the discussion after one year and see how I felt about it.

At the time, I already suspected I wouldn’t be okay with it, but I liked the idea of spending a year with him, so I thought I could cross that bridge when we got there or we can break up with good memories.